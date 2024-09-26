Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tucker, Pebbles & Coco

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Tucker

Howdy! I’m Tucker, a 3-year-old male cutie boy! I was found as a stray all the way back in June and not one person has come and shown interest in me. I’m keeping my hopes high though because I know my forever family is out there waiting to discover me! I’m the friendliest boy who loves everyone. I get along great with cats and other dogs, and I love people! I love to play fetch and I’m a big water dog. When I’m roaming around the shelter here I can be quite independent but I do love loves of cuddles and affection. After being in here for so many months I’m super ready to find my new home. I can’t wait to see you! I’ll be the good boy ready to greet you with kisses and snuggles!

Pebbles

Hi there! I’m Pebbles, a very sweet 5-year-old girl. I love people and I’m very cuddly. I would definitely greet you home with hugs every single day! I don’t like cats very much but I get along with some dogs. I’m a lovable girl who has so much heart to give. Plus I have this adorable smile! I walk super well on a leash and harness and I love to dress up! I’m a fashion girlie! Just imagine, your camera roll could be full of cute pictures of me flashing my smile and modeling my clothes. Are you coming to meet me? I can’t wait for you to get here!

Coco

Hello! I’m Coco, a 10-month-old good boy. I’m a lab/heeler mix, which means I’m very sweet and playful! I was surrendered by my previous owners with my brother Raskal who is also here at the shelter. Now I’m ready to find a family who will love me forever! I love to cuddle and I do really well with kids! I’ve also been around other male dogs and I’ve gotten along well with them. I can be a little hyper but if you play with me and take me for adventures I’ll be a great dog for you! I’ve been known to dig around in the yard a bit, but I think if I had enough activity in my life I wouldn’t do that so much. I’m just an adventurous fella, and plus, I’m still young and have that fun puppy energy! I’m so excited to meet you! We’ll be the bestest of friends!

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.