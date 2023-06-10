Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Twix, Bento and Heath & Snickers

This week’s four-legged friends are at Green River Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Twix

Hi there! I’m Twix, a young adult female cat. I’m a super sweet girl who is looking for her forever home. I have really cool markings that I think make me look quite pretty and unique! I recently had a litter of kittens, so that means I’m not spayed yet. However, the shelter will give you a coupon to get me spayed when you adopt me. I’ve been a great mom but I’m ready to throw in my parenting towel and settle down with my humans. I can’t wait to meet you!

Bento

Hey! I’m Bento, an 8-year-old male pit-bull terrier. I’m the sweetest boy you could ever ask for! I’m a low-maintenance dude who just loves his people. I’m known as a “velcro dog” because I like to follow my people around. I just love being close to you! I know my basic commands, I’m kennel trained, I have great house manners, I’m potty trained, I’m updated on all my shots, and I’m even neutered. I’m not a big fan of cats so I need a kitty-free home, but I get along with most dogs—I just need to meet your other pup family members before you adopt me to make sure we vibe. I love kids and I’m really great with them! I’m perfectly content sitting around the house being cozy and peaceful, but I can be quite playful too! If I haven’t sold you on me yet, another great thing about me is I don’t bark! I’ve been at the shelter for a very long time and all I want is to find my people to love. If you’re looking for a chill, sweet, happy boy to snuggle, then look no further. I’m your fella!

Heath & Snickers

Hello! We’re Heath and Snickers, both 12-week-old male kittens. You already met our mom Twix up there. We’re the last two kittens in the litter, and we’re ready to find our very own loving families. Both of us are litter box trained already, and we have our first rounds of shots. We’ll just need some booster shots. We’re a little on the shy side but we’re very sweet. Plus, we’re adorable! We think we would make the perfect addition to your families! Don’t you agree? We’re looking forward to meeting you soon!

