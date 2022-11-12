Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Willow, Skeeter and Tim

Tim

Howdy! I’m Tim, a one-year-old male dog. I’m super playful and energetic, and I’m sure to keep you on your toes. If there’s a toy around, I’m gonna play with it! I need some work on my manners but if you dedicate your time to it, I’ll learn quickly! I love other dogs but they need to be able to match my energy so I don’t wear them out! I’m the sweetest boy, I just need someone who will be patient with me as I learn to control my energy. I can’t wait to meet you!