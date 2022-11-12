Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Willow, Skeeter and Tim

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!
Willow
Hi there! My name is Willow. I’m a one-and-a-half-year-old female dog. I love people and I’m super sweet. I can be a bit shy but once I warm up to you I’ll be the best friend you’ve ever had. I need to be the only dog in the home but I’ll make you so happy you won’t need any other dogs. I’m just a lovable pup who can’t wait to meet you!
Skeeter
Hello! I’m Skeeter! I’m a three-year-old male cat who is full of cuddles and love. I would like nothing more than to curl up in your arms or on your lap and hang out with you all day. I’m a chill dude but I’m still lots of fun. I’ll love you instantly and trust me, the feelings will be mutual!
Tim
Howdy! I’m Tim, a one-year-old male dog. I’m super playful and energetic, and I’m sure to keep you on your toes. If there’s a toy around, I’m gonna play with it! I need some work on my manners but if you dedicate your time to it, I’ll learn quickly! I love other dogs but they need to be able to match my energy so I don’t wear them out! I’m the sweetest boy, I just need someone who will be patient with me as I learn to control my energy. I can’t wait to meet you!
