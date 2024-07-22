Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Zero, Flynn & Kiwi

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Zero

Hello! I’m Zero, a 2-year-old male cat. I’m a handsome fella who is sure to be your perfect match! If you’re looking for a friendly sweetheart, I’m your guy! I’m fully vaccinated and neutered, and I get along with other cats well. I came to the shelter with my pal Kiwi, who you’ll meet below, so I like other cats just fine! I’m really excited to find a loving family to give my heart to. I can’t wait to meet you!

Flynn

Hi! I’m Flynn, a 7-month-old good boy. I’m an energetic pup who’s looking for a family to play with! I’m a happy guy who loves to learn new tricks, and I’m very food motivated. I know how to sit and I’m eager to learn more commands. The folks here at the shelter think I’m a border collie mix, which means I’m an active and smart doggie. I’m the cutest guy with the biggest heart. Now I just need a forever home to belong to! I can’t wait to give all my love to you!

Kiwi

Hey there! I’m Kiwi, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m a super sweet girl and I’m ready to find my forever home. I came to the shelter with my old housemate Zero, who you met above, so I think it’s clear I get along well with other cats. I’m a friendly girl who likes head scratches and attention. I’ve won the hearts of everyone here at the shelter and I know I’ll win yours too! I’m excited to see you soon! Are you coming to get me?

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.