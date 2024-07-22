Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Zero, Flynn & Kiwi

Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!
Zero
Hello! I’m Zero, a 2-year-old male cat. I’m a handsome fella who is sure to be your perfect match! If you’re looking for a friendly sweetheart, I’m your guy! I’m fully vaccinated and neutered, and I get along with other cats well. I came to the shelter with my pal Kiwi, who you’ll meet below, so I like other cats just fine! I’m really excited to find a loving family to give my heart to. I can’t wait to meet you!
Flynn
Hi! I’m Flynn, a 7-month-old good boy. I’m an energetic pup who’s looking for a family to play with! I’m a happy guy who loves to learn new tricks, and I’m very food motivated. I know how to sit and I’m eager to learn more commands. The folks here at the shelter think I’m a border collie mix, which means I’m an active and smart doggie. I’m the cutest guy with the biggest heart. Now I just need a forever home to belong to! I can’t wait to give all my love to you!
Kiwi
Hey there! I’m Kiwi, a 2-year-old female cat. I’m a super sweet girl and I’m ready to find my forever home. I came to the shelter with my old housemate Zero, who you met above, so I think it’s clear I get along well with other cats. I’m a friendly girl who likes head scratches and attention. I’ve won the hearts of everyone here at the shelter and I know I’ll win yours too! I’m excited to see you soon! Are you coming to get me?
