Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Zip, Maiz, & Nala

By
Olivia Kennah
-
Views

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!

Zip

Howdy! My name is Zip, and I’m a three-year-old male Blue Heeler. I’m super energetic, so it would be best if I had a lot of room to run. I’m also a bit of an escape artist, so I need a well-fenced yard. I love to play fetch with the ball and I love playing tug-of-war. I get along with some dogs, but not others. However, I get along well with cats. I have a very fun personality and I love to play. I’m just a cute playful boy looking for his forever home. So, are you coming to meet me?

Maiz

Hello! I’m Maiz, a 10-week-old female kitten. I have a twin brother here at Rock Springs Animal Control who I just adore. I’m very playful and I love to climb. My favorite thing to do is to play with the bell. I’m a very sweet girl, and I’m just the cutest, obviously. If you’re looking for a fun and cuddly addition to your family this holiday season, I’m your girl. I can’t wait to meet you!

Nala

Hi there! I’m Nala, a three-year-old female shepherd mix. I love treats, kids, and playing ball. I need to work on following commands, but I’m getting there. Give me a treat and I’ll follow your every word! I enjoy walks and I’m great on a leash. I am spayed, but I need updated on my shots. It would be best if I was the only animal in the house, but any and all kids are great! I am a bit partial to women, but I am not by any means averse to men. I just like a sisterhood, you know? I’m a sweet girl and I can’t wait to cuddle up with my new family.

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
