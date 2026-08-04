Adorable Adoptables: Albert, Hank, Rex

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Albert
Hello there, I’m Albert and I was just recently neutered. I was sweet and loving but right now I’m recovering. I’m interested in running loose right now but the people at the shelter think that it will fade as my hormones change.
If you’re looking for a loving cat with big green eyes, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Hank
Hi there! I’m Hank, a two-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. I had a rough start to life but now I’m all about the snuggles. I like to hang out with other big dogs, cats, children and elderly people but not small dogs. I’m current on all my vaccines and already neutered.
If you’re looking for a good dog that will be your loyal companion, look no further and stop by the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Rex
Hello, my name is Rex and I’m a four-year-old Border Collie. I was adopted in January but had to be returned. I didn’t get along with the other dog in the home. I most likely wouldn’t do well with other dogs in the home. I’m well mannered, good on a leash, and have a good recall. I’m a little shy at first, but I warm up real fast and will never want to leave your side.
If you want a loyal companion who loves to snuggle and will always be by your side, come visit me at the Green River animal shelter and help me find my forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green RIver Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.