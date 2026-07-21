Adorable Adoptables: Arrow, Cleopatra, The Flower Litter

Arrow

Hello there, my name is Arrow and I’m a three-year-old Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier mix boy. I was surrendered to the shelter due to no fault of my own. I respond to two whistles and my name and also know how to sit and shake. I love to play fetch, tug of war and playing in the water. I love playing with other dogs and get along great with them but I absolutely do not like cats. I am crate trained and would do best if there was a crate for me when I’m left alone.

If you are looking for a good boy who loves to play and get along with other dogs, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter today!