Adorable Adoptables: Arrow, Cleopatra, The Flower Litter

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Arrow
Hello there, my name is Arrow and I’m a three-year-old Labrador Retriever/Pit Bull Terrier mix boy. I was surrendered to the shelter due to no fault of my own. I respond to two whistles and my name and also know how to sit and shake. I love to play fetch, tug of war and playing in the water. I love playing with other dogs and get along great with them but I absolutely do not like cats. I am crate trained and would do best if there was a crate for me when I’m left alone.
If you are looking for a good boy who loves to play and get along with other dogs, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter today!
Cleopatra
Hi there! I’m Cleopatra, the resident grumpy cat at the shelter. That doesn’t mean that I’m grouchy all the time, I just know what I like. I am five-year-old domestic long hair and maybe a little bit of Maine Coon. I came into the shelter as a stray but I was shaved at some point and definitely not feral. I was someone’s pet once upon a time. I am a nice cat but I expect my boundaries to be respected.
I’m up to date on all my vaccines expect rabies. If you ready to have a magnificent queen fluff ball, stop by the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
The Flower Litter
Hello there, we are the Flower Litter! We just came into the shelter and we are ready to be adopted. We are about 10 weeks old and there are seven girls and one boy. Our names are Willow, Daisy, Ivy, Rose, Luna, Maple Clover, and the only boy is River. We are the typical litter of kittens that love to play,
If you are looking for a kitten to cuddle and love forever, come visit us at the Green River Animal Shelter and help us find our forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.