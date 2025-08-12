Adorable Adoptables: Bo, Joe, and Koda

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Bo aka Buddy

Woof! My name is Bo, but you can call me Buddy!

Hello there, potential forever family! My name is Bo, and I’m a big, happy, playful guy who is absolutely bursting with love and ready to find my very own fun-loving, young family to call my own. I’m not just any dog; I’m a truly special companion just waiting to bring boundless joy. One of the best things about me is that I’m already house-trained, so you won’t have to worry about any accidents. I’m also have my very own microchip. My favorite thing in the world is playing with other dogs. I absolutely adore a good romp in the yard or a playful wrestle with a friend. And when it comes to kids, I’m simply wonderful!

While I’m not sure how I feel about cats yet, I can tell you that I love, love, love people! All I want is to be loved and to make you smile every single day. If you’re searching for an amazing, fluffy ball of energy who will bring boundless joy, laughter, and unconditional love into your home, please, oh please, come meet me! I promise I’ll be the best, most devoted companion you could ever ask for.

Meet Joe

Woof! My name is Joe, and I’m a handsome 18-week-old Pit Bull Terrier with the prettiest blue eyes you’ve ever seen. My days are filled with boundless energy and an insatiable curiosity about the world around me. Every new smell, every rustle of leaves, every friendly face is an exciting adventure waiting to unfold. I’m a quick learner and very eager to please, which makes training a fun challenge for both of us. While I might need a little guidance on things like leash manners or perfecting my “sit,” I approach every lesson with enthusiasm and a wagging tail.

My ideal day involves a good balance of active play and cozy cuddle sessions. I thrive on human companionship and consider myself a professional lap warmer. I’m looking for a family who has the patience to continue my training, the energy to keep up with my playful spirit, and the love to provide me with a safe and nurturing home. I promise to repay you with endless loyalty, goofy antics, and a heart full of unconditional love. Could you be the one to help me find my happily ever after? I can’t wait to meet you!

Meet Koda

Hello! My name is Koda, and I’m a beautiful girl who is a little over two years old. It was a bittersweet moment when my sister, Birk, found her forever home without me, but honestly, I couldn’t be happier for her! Now, with my heart full of hope and a wagging tail, I’m eagerly waiting for my turn to find a loving family to call my own. I’m told I’m a truly sweet and incredibly energetic pup, and I certainly live up to that description! My favorite pastime is playing – whether it’s chasing a ball, romping around in the yard, or engaging in a good game of tug-of-war, I’m always up for some fun. You will love my enthusiasm for meeting new people and experiencing new adventures. One of my best qualities is how well I get along with others. I’m a social butterfly when it comes to other dogs, and when it comes to kids, I’m a gentle and patient companion, always happy to receive cuddles and share in their joyful energy.

You can meet me in person, and I promise to show you just what a delightful and fun-loving pup I am. I can’t wait to greet you with a happy bark and a wagging tail, ready to start our new life together!

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

