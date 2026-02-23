Adorable Adoptables: Bodhi, Sycamore, Nova

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Bodhi

Hello, my name is Bodhi and I’m just over three months old. Like most puppies, I have a high drive and lots of energy. I will need to be engaged both mentally and physically majority of the day. I will need to find a forever home with a dedicated owner who understands the importance of consistency.

My mom Sycamore is also at the shelter and I’m the last puppy out of my litter to be adopted. I do great with other dogs and I know I’ll grow into a kind and loyal companion. If you can help me find my forever home, set up an appointment with the Red Desert Humane Society today.

Meet Sycamore

Hi there! My name is Sycamore and five year old mom who had a litter of puppies a few months ago. It is just me and my son Bodhi left at the shelter. I am very shy when you first meet me, especially around men, so a slow and gentle introduction would be best. Once I’ve warmed up to you, I’m a very gentle and playful dog. I love tug of war and unstuffing all my toys.

If you are patient and willing to let me warm up to you, I’ll show you just how special I really am. I’ve just been spayed and while I haven’t been fully introduced to other dogs, but I’ve been very friendly though the fence with them. If you can be patient and give me time to build trust with you, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.

Meet Nova

Hello there, my name is Nova and I’m about two to three years old. I am very sweet and gentle once I feel safe with someone, but it takes a long time for me to feel safe. Once I warm up to you, I will never leave your side. Like humans, I do best with slow thoughtful introductions with other dogs. I could benefit from some more basic training and leash work, but I am housetrained. More than anything, I need a calm, patient home where I can build confidence at my own pace.

I am spayed and up to date on my vaccines. I have a very strong stranger danger sense, but once we aren’t strangers anymore, I’ll be the sweetest and gentlest dog you’ve ever seen. Come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions