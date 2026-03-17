Adorable Adoptables: Buck, Rebel, Professor Plum

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Buck

Hi there! My name is Buck and I’m a five year old Black Mouth Cur mix with a big body and an even bigger heart. As a large boy, I have a strong presence, but my sweet personality shines through. I do best when I’m the only pet in the house, so I can soak up all the attention. Trust me, I’ll make it worth your while. I’m full of cuddles, belly rubs, and quality time with my favorite person.

I’m housebroken, nurtured and up to date on all my vaccines, so I’m ready to settle right in with my forever family that will appreciative my devoted nature and give me a loving, stable forever home. Come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and let me greet you with my wagging tail.

Meet Rebel

Hello there, my name is Rebel and I’m a handsome boy with a big heart and a bigger personalty. I’m always up for an adventure and I absolutely love car rides. I would make the perfect co-pilot for road trips or quick errands around town. Besides adventuring, I also love playtime with my favorite toys. After an adventure or good play session, I’m more than happy to kick back on the couch and enjoy some well earned downtime.

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I would do best in a home where I’m the only pet around so I can soak up all the attention I deserve. If your looking for a loyal companion, come visit me in the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find me forever home.

Meet Professor Plum

Well hello there, I’m Professor Plum and it’s a pleasure to make your acquaintance. I’m a super sweet guy that loves to cuddle and be around people. Not to much is known about my past, but my future is bright. I love to hide under my bed and use it as a turtle shell while I motioned everything around me.

I was just nurtured and shaved because my fur was matted, but don’t let that discourage you. If you’re looking for a loving, loyal, and smart cat, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions