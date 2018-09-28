Adorable Adoptables: Callie, Boon, & Sitka

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These friendly pups are so excited to meet you.

Callie the Catahoula/Aussie Mix

Hi there! I’m Callie, a female Catahoula and Australian Shepherd mix. I’m a stray, so not a lot is known about me, but I think I’m between 18 months and 2 years old. I was picked up with my friend Sikta (you’ll meet him below). I’m very sweet, friendly, and social, and I’m great with other dogs. I’m a smart girl and I have a lot of love to give. Come and get to know me!

Boon the Red Heeler/Aussie Mix

Howdy! I’m Boon, a two-year-old male Red Heeler and Australian Shepherd mix. I know basic commands and I’m really good at sitting. I’m neutered but I’m a stray, so I don’t know if I’m updated on my shots. I love other dogs! I’m friendly, sweet, and smart. I’m shy at first, but once I get to know you I will never leave your side. I’m just looking for someone to give all my love to.

Sitka the Husky Mix

Hello! I’m Sitka, a male husky mix. I’m between 18 months and 2 years old. I’m a stray, and I was found running with my friend Callie (you already met her up above). I’m highly intelligent and very sweet. The weather is getting cooler and I have a feeling you need a good cuddle buddy. Don’t I look like the perfect cuddler?

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

