Adorable Adoptables: Casanova, Sprite, Posie

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Casanova

Hello, my name is Casanova and the shelter thinks I’m a pug and beagle mix. I’m a gentle heartthrob who believes the best love stories start slow. I’m a little shy at first but once I warm up to you, my personality truly shines.

I came into the shelter with my brother. I get along with other dogs and don’t mind cats. I’m neutered and up to date with all my vaccines. If you have a calm and cozy home where I can take things at my own pace, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

Meet Sprite

Hi there! My name is Sprite and about a year old. I was adopted but returned for not being friendly enough right away. Since coming back, I’ve been letting my personality shine through. I’ve slowly becoming a loving and playful boy.

If you are patient and willing to let me warm up to my new environment, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and let my true colors shine.

Meet Posie

Hello there, my name is Posie and I’m an adult domestic short hair looking for her forever home. I’m looking for a home where I’m the only animal, but I do love people. I want to be your entire world so I can love you unconditionally.

If your looking for a loyal companion, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my perfect home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions