Adorable Adoptables: Cassey, Clark and Frankie

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Cassey

My name is Cassey, and I’m a young adult cat who’s seen a bit of life already. I ended up at the shelter as a stray, and for a while, I was so worried because I’d been separated from my kittens. Thankfully, the humans here are pretty good, and they helped me find my babies again. Now that my kittens are grown and off to their own homes, I’m hoping it’s my turn to find a forever family. I’m not really one for sharing my space with other cats or dogs; I prefer to be the queen of the castle. But if you’re looking for a loving companion who’s happy with just me, I promise to bring you lots of purrs and snuggles.

Meet Clark

Greetings, future companions! I’m Clark, an adventurous young adult cat ready to embark on a new chapter in a loving home. I found my way here as a stray, so my exact age is a bit of a mystery, but the nice humans estimate I’m about 1-2 years old. I’m a sweet, outgoing, friendly, and loving fellow, now neutered and vaccinated, and simply bursting with curiosity. I’m eager to explore every nook and cranny of my new domain and share countless purrs and headbutts with you. Are you ready for an adventure? Come meet me – I’m waiting!

Meet Frankie

Frankie here! I’m an older gentleman with a heart of gold (and eyes to match!). I’m on the lookout for a very special person to share my life with. My ideal day involves a refreshing walk or run on the river. Afterwards, nothing beats snuggling up on the couch, enjoying some quiet time with my human. Of course, a well-deserved treat (or two!) is always a welcome bonus. My expressive golden eyes have a way of melting hearts. I don’t mind the company of other dogs, but my ultimate wish is to be someone’s one true love, to be cherished and adored. If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate, and charming companion, I believe I am your man. Please don’t hesitate to contact RSAC. They are wonderful at arranging first dates, and I’m eagerly anticipating the chance to meet you!

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

