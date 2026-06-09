Adorable Adoptables: Chato, Mocha and Samba

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Chato
Hello there! I’m Chato, a one-year-old husky. Like all huskies, I’m very playful, have tons of energy, and I love to make noises. I need a home with a big, fenced yard so I can get all of my energy out. The shelter is unsure how I get along with other animals, so a meet and greet is recommended.
If you are looking for a young boy with lots of energy and an electric personality, come meet me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Mocha
Hello! I’m Mocha, an eight-year-old sweetheart ready to find my forever home. I was surrendered to the shelter through no fault of my own and I’m looking for a fresh start. I have lived with cats and dogs, and my affectionate personality really shined through. I love attention from anyone and enjoy treats.
If you are looking for a friendly, loving cat, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Samba
Hi there, I’m Samba and I’m ready to dance my way into your heart and home. I came to the shelter as a stray, but I quickly became a staff favorite thanks to my charming spirit and loving personality. Just give me some head scratches and a little catnip and you’ll have my heart in no time.
I’m spayed, vaccinated and litter-box trained. So if you’re looking for a cat who loves to be the center of attention, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter today.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.