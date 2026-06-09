Adorable Adoptables: Chato, Mocha and Samba

Chato

Hello there! I’m Chato, a one-year-old husky. Like all huskies, I’m very playful, have tons of energy, and I love to make noises. I need a home with a big, fenced yard so I can get all of my energy out. The shelter is unsure how I get along with other animals, so a meet and greet is recommended.

If you are looking for a young boy with lots of energy and an electric personality, come meet me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.