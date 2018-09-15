Adorable Adoptables: Clover, Sadie, & Chloe

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. Don’t you want to take home one of these fine felines?

Clover

Hey! I’m a female short-haired adult cat. Not much is known about me, but I’m a super sweet girl. I’m a little bit of a scaredy cat, but if you show me love and care I’ll warm right up to you. You could say that I’m a pretty and friendly kitty.

Sadie

Hi there! I’m Sadie, a female short-haired 6 to 8-month-old kitten. I’m super sweet. I’m very playful and I love toys. I’m a real cutie. People and other animals alike, I like them all. I’m just a friendly little kitten who would love to meet you.

Chloe

Hello! I’m Chloe, and adult female Siamese cat. I’m extremely sweet and very chill. I enjoy just hanging out and receiving lots of pets. I’m good with other dogs and other cats. As you can see, I’m also very beautiful. Just look into my blue eyes and try to resist me.

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions..

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

