Adorable Adoptables: Cowboy, Pheonix, Cooper

Meet Cooper

Hi there, my name is Cooper and I’m a five-year-old Labrador retriever and Vizsla mix. I love to snuggle on the couch and eat snacks with my human. I love to be around people, but I’m also good at being home alone. I’m great with other dogs and kids. I’m at the shelter because grandpa wasn’t able to take care of me anymore.

If you’re looking for a sweet angel to be your snuggle buddy, come visit me in Green River and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Cowboy

Hi there my name is Cowboy and I’m a senior cat looking for a nice and quiet place to retire. Despite my age, I’m still very energetic and love to play. I was returned to the shelter because I was afraid of a big dog in the home. I would love a home without any dogs, or at least a small calm dog.

I am very friendly and love all attention given to me. I will hug and snuggle with you until your arm gets tired from petting me. If you want to give me a place to live my golden years, please come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter.

Meet Pheonix

Hello, my name is Pheonix and I just barely turned one. I am house trained, but I need a little work on what is supposed to go in my mouth. I’m great on a lead, good with other dogs, and great with people. I like to chase cats, but I haven’t hurt one.

Besides being house trained, I’m also crate trained and great with kids. I would love a home where I can run and play as much as I want. If you want to come get to know me better and help me find my forever home, come visit me in Green River.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.