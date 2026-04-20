Adorable Adoptables: Diva, Vera and Tessa

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Diva
Hello there, I’m Diva and I’m a sassy eight-month-old girl. I have just the right amount of sass and love attention, when I’m in the mood of course. I’ve done well in the community cat room and will play with the other cats, but I also enjoy my alone time.
I’m already spayed and vaccinated, so I you want a young girl with a bit of a personality, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.
Vera
Hi there, I’m Vera and I’m a two-year-old girl who enjoys my independence when I want it. I still enjoy human affection and I like to talk about my day. I’m in the community cat room and enjoy playing with the other cats from time to time, but I still enjoy my personal space and will let them know if they are too close.
If you’re looking for a cat with the perfect balance of independence and affection, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society.
Tessa
Hi there! My name is Tessa and I’m a fluffy, bold, and sassy senior cat. I have a big personality and a bigger love for people. I thrive on human affection and soak up all the love, so a home where I’m the only animal there is ideal. I don’t do so well with children, so an adult-only home is a must. I’m a natural explorer and will try to sneak out of the house if given the chance.
If your looking for a cat with a larger than life personality and the star of her own show, come visit me at Red Desert Humane Society.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions