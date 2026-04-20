Adorable Adoptables: Diva, Vera and Tessa

Diva

Hello there, I’m Diva and I’m a sassy eight-month-old girl. I have just the right amount of sass and love attention, when I’m in the mood of course. I’ve done well in the community cat room and will play with the other cats, but I also enjoy my alone time.

I’m already spayed and vaccinated, so I you want a young girl with a bit of a personality, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.