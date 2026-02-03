Adorable Adoptables: Flynn, Casanova, Mariah

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Flynn

Hello, my name is Flynn and I’m a year and half old and a lab and black shepherd mix. I’m a sweet young fella, but a little shy at times. I need a little work and training, just like all dogs at my age. I’m a giant teddy bear and hide behind my people and love to be near them at all times. I still have a few accidents in the house, so I will need someone to help me finish my potty training. I got along with the other dogs in my house, but I would sometimes chase the cats but never hurt them.

I’m a chewer but as long as I have plenty of chew toys, your shoes are safe. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home, I even come with a coupon to help cover the cost of my neuter!

Meet Casanova

Hi there my name is Casanova and it’s a pleasure to meet you. As my name suggests, I’m a lover and very sweet. I get along great with other cats, dogs, and even kids. I am slightly overweight but thats ok, that just means there is more of me to love. I’m very playful and have lots of energy, I love chasing red dot lasers. I’m already neutered and up to date on all my shots.

If you can help this loverboy find a forever home, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter.

Meet Mariah

Hello there, my name is Mariah and I was just recently found at the horse corrals. They think I’m about eight to nine months old but aren’t sure. I love attention and I give great cuddles. I’m litter box trained and come with a coupon to help cover the cost of my spay. I do fine with other cats but I really do great with humans that let me prance around like a princess.

I likely had a home at some point, but if you want to help me find my real forever home, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions