Adorable Adoptables: George, King, Marlie

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
George
Hello there, my name is George and I’m a two-year-old boy. I’m dressed to impress in my classic tuxedo coat and ready to find my new forever home. Like many cats I love attention, but on my own terms. Once I’m comfortable with you, I’ll be happy to soak up your attention and be the center of your world.
If you are looking for a lovable cat with a personality, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.
King
Hi there! I’m King, a one-year-old boy ready to be apart of your kingdom. I’m a gentle giant who does great with other dogs and kids. I thrive on attention and affection. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will soak up every ounce of attention you give me, I’m your guy.
I’m neutered, vaccinated and ready to find my forever home at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.
Marlie
Hi there, I’m Marlie, and I’m an eight-year-old boy taking applications for a new position as your best friend. I still have lots of energy to zoom around, wag my tail and give lots of love. I lived in a house with cats and dogs but a meet and greet is required to make sure we are a good match.
If you are looking for a good boy that believes all pets, scratches and attention should belong to himself, come submit your application for a new best friend at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter today.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.