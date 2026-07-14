Adorable Adoptables: George, King, Marlie

George

Hello there, my name is George and I’m a two-year-old boy. I’m dressed to impress in my classic tuxedo coat and ready to find my new forever home. Like many cats I love attention, but on my own terms. Once I’m comfortable with you, I’ll be happy to soak up your attention and be the center of your world.

If you are looking for a lovable cat with a personality, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.