Adorable Adoptables: Gigi, Saint, and Dax

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Gigi

Hi there my name is Gigi, I’m ready to zoom around the yard and go for walks all day long! I’m loyal and ready to be at your side anytime you need me. I’m only a year and a half old, so I might need some extra training, but who doesn’t at this age?

I would love to share a secure yard with another dog. I’m not sure if I’ll get along with cats, I haven’t met any yet. I love treats and will gently take any you offer me. If you give me a chance to show you how smart I am, I’m sure I’ll find a forever home.

Meet Saint

Hello there, my name is Saint. They call me Saint because I get along with everybody, kids, other dogs, and even cats! I’m a gentle giant, and would love nothing more than being by your side. I’m here at the shelter because my family didn’t have enough time for me.

My dream home is with parents who will be with me all day long or take me wherever you go. I’m already neutered and potty trained so I’d make a great travel companion. Come and meet me in person to see why people call me Saint.

Meet Dax

Meow, I’m Dax and I’m a three-year-old domestic short hair. I would love to be in a home where it’s just me and my humans. I’m here at the shelter because I don’t get along with other cats or dogs.

Wherever you are, I’ll be there either asking for pets or taking a nap next to you. I’m relaxed and would love a family that’s as relaxed as me. My perfect day would be curling up on your lap and watch Netflix all day long. Come meet me and see why I’m the best couch potato around.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.