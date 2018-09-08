Adorable Adoptables: Ginger, Scarlett, & Kila

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. These sweet fur babies are excited to meet you.

Ginger the Kitten

Hey there! I’m Ginger, a female long-haired kitten. I came in as a stray so I’m a bit of a mystery, but I think I’m around 6 months old. I’m super cute, obviously, and I’m very sweet. I’m also a playful girl, which makes me the perfect buddy for both cuddling and playing. You can’t resist my cute face, can you?

Scarlett the Husky

Hi! I’m Scarlett. I’m a white husky and I’m about 3-years-old. I’m house trained and can use a dog door. I’m great with kids- in fact I love them! I’m beautiful, just look at my piercing blue eyes. Sweet and calm are good words to describe me. I would love to be the newest addition to your family!

Kila the German Shepherd

Hello! I’m Kila, a 2-year-old female German Shepherd. I’m mostly potty trained, and I know lots of awesome commands like shake, lay, sit, stay, and wait. You could say I’m pretty smart. I’m a little shy around new people, but once I get to know you I let my personality really shine. To adopt me, please call Green River Animal Control and talk to an officer about me.

How to Adopt

Stop by Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

