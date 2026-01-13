Adorable Adoptables: Gizmo, Rex and Willie

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Gizmo

Hi there my name is Gizmo and not a lot is known about me. I came with one of my housemates from a house that had lots of cats. Since I was around so many cats, I behave well with them but I have never been around dogs before. I am litter box trained, neutered, and up to date on all my vaccines.

I am a super sweet boy and very friendly. I love being around people and getting lots of pets. If you’re ready to help me find my forever home, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter.

Meet Rex

Hello, my name is Rex and I’m a four year old Border Collie. I came from a working home to live in Wyoming, but that didn’t end up working out. I got along with one dog but I didn’t see eye to eye with the other dog, so a meet and greet is required if you want to adopt me. I’m well mannered, good on a leash, and have a good recall. I’m a little shy at first, but I warm up real fast and will never want to leave your side.

If you want a loyal companion who loves to snuggle and will always be by your side, come visit me at the Green River animal shelter and help me find my forever home.

Meet Willie

Hi there, my name is Willie! I’m 11 months old and I’m just full of energy. I love other dogs and kids, but I haven’t met any cats yet. I’m fully potty trained now, but I can’t be left alone for to long before I have an accident. I’m a favorite at the shelter because of my easy-going personality and my loving nature. I still have tons of energy and love to play and snuggle afterwards.

I got my first five-way vaccine and was neutered recently. If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Green River and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.