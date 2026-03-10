Adorable Adoptables: Hannah and Oreo

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Hannah

Hi there! My name is Hannah and I was found in Jamestown with no chip. No one came to claim me so I’m up for adoption now. The shelter thinks I’m a Border Collie mix. I’m great with people and I love to play with other dogs. When I get the zoomies, I can’t stop until I’m out of energy. I can get out of chain link fences and push through loose spots, so a secure yard or kennel would be best for me.

I just got fixed so I might be a little sore for a while. I just want a forever home where I can run around and play as much as I want. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and see how sweet I am.

Meet Oreo

Hello there, my name is Oreo and I’m a Australian Cattle Dog mix. I’m a little shy of humans at first so I’m looking for someone to help build my confidence. Once I’m comfortable around people, I can get a little excited and accidentally knock things over. I came from a home with a cat in it and did well with him. I do not get along with chickens at all, so I need a home with no chickens.

I also just got fixed but I’m already almost 100% back. If you can find the patience to help me build my confidence, I know I’ll be the best companion ever. Come help me find my forever home at the Green River Animal Shelter.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions