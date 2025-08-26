Adorable Adoptables: Homie, Axel and Sissy

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Homie

Life took an unexpected turn, and my previous human couldn’t keep me, but I’m not letting that get me down! I’m a resilient, sweet-natured, neutered boy, full of love and ready to embark on a new adventure with my forever family. When it comes to playtime, I’m a total enthusiast! I absolutely adore wrestling and chasing toys. There’s nothing quite like a good romp in the yard. My playful spirit is contagious, and I’m always up for a game of fetch or a lively tug-of-war.

Don’t let my energetic side fool you – I’m also a master of relaxation. I understand when it’s time to settle down and enjoy some quiet moments. I’m a true cuddle bug at heart, and I crave those comforting moments of connection. I have a personality that shines, a heart full of loyalty, and an endless capacity for affection. I’m eager to learn new things, explore new places, and most importantly, find my forever cuddle buddy.

Meet Axel

Hello there! My name is Axel, and I’m a sweet, loving, and energetic young boy. At just over a year old, I’m neutered, and I’m proud to say I’m all up-to-date on my shots, so I’m ready to settle right into my new family. My previous family had to make the difficult decision to give me up because their new living situation didn’t allow dogs. While it was a sad change for me, I’m incredibly resilient and full of hope that my perfect match is just around the corner.

I’m truly a very loving and playful dog with an infectious enthusiasm for life. One of my absolute favorite things in the world is children – I adore their energy and gentle hands, and I’d be thrilled to join a family with kids who want to play and cuddle. Another passion of mine is car rides, seriously! Whether it’s a short trip to the park or a longer journey to a new hiking trail, I’ll be your happy co-pilot, always eager to see what’s around the next bend. I promise you, if you come to meet me, you won’t be disappointed. So, what are you waiting for? I can’t wait to find my forever family and start our incredible journey together.

Meet Sissy

Woof woof! My name is Sissy, and I’m a spirited young lady with an abundance of energy and an even bigger heart, eagerly searching for my forever home. My foster family lovingly refers to me as a “little tornado” – not because I’m destructive, but because I absolutely adore zooming around, playing, and exploring my surroundings with boundless enthusiasm! Despite my playful nature, I’m a quick learner and already know essential commands like “sit” and “lay down.” I’m also incredibly polite when it comes to mealtime, waiting patiently until I’m given the go-ahead. I thrive on affection and truly believe there’s no such thing as too many pets! At only six months old, I’m still very much a puppy, which means I’m a work in progress in a few areas. I’m actively refining my potty training skills and learning the ropes of being a well-behaved indoor companion.

What I truly need is a patient and dedicated human or family, who has plenty of time to dedicate to my continued education and just as importantly, help me burn off all my “zoomies!” Daily walks, playtime in a securely fenced yard, and engaging mental stimulation will be key to my happiness and well-being. I promise to repay your efforts with unwavering loyalty, endless affection, and a lifetime of laughter. If you’re looking for a loving, playful, and incredibly sweet companion with a heart of pure gold, please come meet me today! I’m ready to bring joy, energy, and a whole lot of puppy love into your life. I just know we’ll be the perfect match!

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

