Adorable Adoptables: Hulk, Eleanor, Rook

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Spring Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Hulk

Hi there my name is Hulk and I’m two years old. They call me Hulk on account of my incredible size. I’m a big boy and I like head scratches, treats, and I especially love cat nip. I can be a bit hissy when I don’t want attention or I don’t want you to stop giving me attention, I’m a bit of a drama queen. I would do best in a home that is fine with a cat wanting things on his own terms.

Despite my big size and attitude, I love getting head scratches and snuggling. If you’re looking for a big cat with a bigger personality, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

Meet Eleanor

Hello there I’m Eleanor and I’ve been spending most of my time out on the streets but, I’m ready to find a warm and loving home. During my time at the shelter, I’ve discovered that I love to lay in blankets and sunbath all day long. Besides sunbathing, I love to snuggle and cuddle with anything that is warm. I’m a little shy at first but, after a few minutes of getting to know you I’m a total lovebug.

If you can help me find a home where I can stay warm all the time, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

Meet Rook

Hi there my name is Rook and I’m a one-year-old stray that just made my way to the animal shelter. I make sure to let everyone I meet know that I love treats and head scratches. Not to much is not about me since I just got to the shelter, but everyone says I’m very sweet and kind.

I’m just a young boy looking for a forever home. My past is a mystery but I know my future will be bright. If you want to be part of my future, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.