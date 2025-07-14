Adorable Adoptables: Jackson, Firecracker, & Duck

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Meet Jackson

Allow me to introduce myself! My name is Jackson, and I’m a charming 12-year-old Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd Dog mix. Don’t let my age fool you; I’ve still got plenty of energy for adventures! I absolutely love truck rides and walks, and I’m always ready for whatever comes next. I’m also a big fan of snuggles, belly rubs, and chasing lights. I arrived at the shelter with my Chihuahua brother and sister, who have already found their forever homes. Now I’m hoping someone will open their heart and home to a sweet old soul like me. I’m house-trained, good with kids and other dogs, and even crate trained. I promise to be the best companion you could ask for. I’m a very handsome boy, but I do have a non-cancerous lipoma, a “beauty mark” as the lady here calls it, behind my left shoulder that the shelter is fundraising to remove.

Meet Firecracker

They call me Firecracker. I’m a tiny, shy girl, a Domestic Medium Hair mix with a coat that they say is luxurious. Right now, I’m overwhelmed. Everything is new and scary. They say I’m in recovery, and I guess that’s true. I need someone who understands that I’m a project, someone who will be patient, and give me time to come out of my shell. I need a quiet, stable place, and gentle reassurance. Even though I’m scared, I’m also house-trained, so that’s a good start, right? I’m told that once I feel safe, I’ll be a loving and playful companion. I hope so.

I was found a few days after my brothers, and while it’s not certain, I might be from the same litter. There are six of us kittens in total, so if I’m not the right one for you maybe one of my siblings will be! I’m looking for a home that will understand me and give me all the love and support I deserve.

Meet Duck

Woof my name is Duck! I’m a magnificent Great Pyrenees/ Newfendlander. So I am a very big boy at only 2 years old with a heart as big as my paws! I’m currently searching for my forever family, a place where I can truly belong and share all my love. I’m a sweet, young guy with a playful spirit and an active nature. I thrive when I have a job to do. Kids are absolutely my favorite people! I’m an incredibly patient gentle giant, and I adore spending time with little ones. My playful spirit means I’m always up for a game of fetch or a romp in the park. While I am a very well behaved boy I might be better suited as an outside dog when you’re not home as I can get a little scared when left alone inside.

I get along wonderfully with female dogs, but I am a bit selective when it comes to meeting other male dogs. A slow, calm introduction in a neutral environment usually helps, and with a little patience, I can warm up to new friends.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.

