Adorable Adoptables: Java, Olivia, & Miss Kitty

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. These sweet kitties would love to be your cuddle buddy this fall.

Java

Hi there! I’m Java, a 3 to 4 year old male cat. I’m very very sweet and super chill. I really enjoy lounging around. I’m litter box trained and I’ll be neutered and vaccinated before adoption. I’m just looking for a home I can relax in all day long.

Olivia

Hey! I’m Olivia, a female 6 to 8 week old kitten. I’m sweet and playful. I have lots of energy and I love toys. I’m very playful and I love toys. I’m just a sweet baby who loves attention. I’m just the cuddle buddy you’ve been looking for!

Miss Kitty

Hello! Miss Kitty is the name. I’m a 13 to 14 year old couch potato. I’m an independent lady who just wants a nice place to lounge. I don’t mind a little bit of loving, but I’m also content with lying around and sunbathing. I’m litter box trained and spayed. Do you have a window I can lounge in and watch the leaves turn?

How to Adopt

Stop by Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions..

