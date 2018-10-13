Adorable Adoptables: Jojo, Charlotte, & Hoochie

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Animal Control in Rock Springs. It’s getting chilly outside and the snow is starting to fall, but these sweet bulldogs would love to cuddle with you to keep you warm.

Jojo the English Bulldog

Hi! I’m Jojo, a 9-month-old English Bulldog. I’m a sweet and very playful girl! Don’t be fooled by my grumpy expression above, I’m a sweetheart. Just a little camera shy! I’m spayed and updated on my shots. I love just about everyone, but I’ll love you a little more than the rest.

Charlotte the English Bulldog

Hey there! I’m Charlotte, a 3-year-old English Bulldog. You want to know about me? Well my face says it all! I’m sweet, sweet, and sweet. I love people and dogs of all kinds. I’m also spayed and updated on my shots! I think we’ll be great friends!

Hoochie the American Bulldog

Hello! My name is Hoochie, and yes, I really respond to that! I’m a 2-year-old American Bulldog. I’m a super sweet girl who will love you for life. I’m very timid, so little kids kind of scare me with their loud noises and activeness. I need a mellow environment. I’m just a sweet, chill girl looking for a nice home. Can I love you unconditionally, forever?

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

