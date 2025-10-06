Adorable Adoptables: Juniper, Grasshopper, and Aries

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Juniper

Hi there, my name is Juniper and I am a five month old kitten. I’m a sweetie but I love my independent time too. I like playing with the other kittens but I’m not afraid to let them know I’m ready for my personal space.

I am house trained and already spayed but I haven’t met any kids or dogs yet so I might need a slow, thoughtful introduction. Come visit me in Rock Springs if you’re looking for a kitten with charm, grace, and a touch of sass.

Meet Grasshopper

Hello, I’m Grasshopper and I’m also five months old. I love playing with my toys and tumbling around with the other kittens. I’m your typical kitten, curious, cuddly, and full of energy.

I am house trained and already spayed but I haven’t met any kids or dogs yet so I might need a gentle introduction. Come visit me in Rock Springs if you’re looking for a soft-hearted sidekick with a playful streak. I’m ready to hop into your heart.

Meet Aries

Hello there, my name is Aries and I’m also five months old! I am the most playful out of our bunch by a mile. Any chance I get I’m playing with toys, people, and the other kittens even when they don’t want to.

After I’ve worn myself out from playing, I would love nothing more than to curl up on your lap and take a nap. I’m so curious and will investigate everything I see. Come visit me in Rock Springs and see how playful I am, if you stay long enough you can even see my sweet side.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.