Adorable Adoptables: Kiara, Molly, and Helga

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Kiara
Hello there, I’m Kiara and I was surrendered to the shelter with my sister Molly a few days ago. We were both outside dogs but don’t let that fool you! We are both very well behaved. We are great around other dogs and have lots of energy to spend.
I’m spayed, fully vaccinated, and ready for a fresh start. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Molly
Hi there! I’m Molly. You’ve already met my sister so let me tell you about me. I’m also high energy and love to play with other dogs, but I’m no good with cats. We are German Shepherd/Husky mixes so you know what your getting yourself into if you adopt us.
We don’t need to be adopted together, but we can be! If you’re looking for a high energy dog with lots of love to give, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter.
Helga
Hi there, I’m Helga and I’m about six years old. Just take one look at my big beautiful blue eyes and let me capture your heart. My lovely personality lights up and room I’m in. I love human attention but I don’t enjoy the company of other cats too much.
If you’re looking for a diamond in the rough who would make a wonderful companion, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.