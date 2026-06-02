Adorable Adoptables: Kiara, Molly, and Helga

Kiara

Hello there, I’m Kiara and I was surrendered to the shelter with my sister Molly a few days ago. We were both outside dogs but don’t let that fool you! We are both very well behaved. We are great around other dogs and have lots of energy to spend.

I’m spayed, fully vaccinated, and ready for a fresh start. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.