Adorable Adoptables: Kratos, Nova, Daytona

Meet Kratos

Hi there my name is Kratos and I’m a gentle soul looking for a forever home. I’m at the shelter because my owner moved and couldn’t take me along. I don’t fully understand why I couldn’t come along but I’m hopeful that I can find a real forever home.

I get along great with other dogs, and I was surrendered with a cat, so I used to sharing my space and affection. I have a big heart and lots of love to give, so come see me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and give me a second chance.

Meet Nova

Hi there, my name is Nova and I am a three year old border collie and german shorthaired pointer mix. I’m so full of energy, I landed in the shelter because I climbed a fence to chase some horses. I would love a home where I can run, play, and go on adventures everyday.

I thrive with other dogs who have as much energy as I do. If you have a home that can keep up with my explosion of energy, come visit me in Rock Springs and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Daytona

Hello, my name is Daytona and I just got to the shelter. I was found on Daytona Street without a collar or chip, so they named me Daytona. Not much is known about me besides that I’m one year old, I’m very calm, and I get along with cats and dogs.

If you want to come get to know me better and help me find my forever home, come visit me in Rock Springs.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.