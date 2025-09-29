Adorable Adoptables: Lulu, Rozy, and Sunshine

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Control.

Meet Lulu

Hi there, my name is Lulu and I am a seven month old black lab mix. I’m full of energy and love and can’t wait to find my forever home. I love to play with other dogs but I can’t live with cats. I am a little shy at first but give me a few treats and I’ll be your best friend forever.

I am still a puppy so I love to chew on things and my foster family says I am almost potty trained! I have excellent recall and even know how to sit. Come visit me in Green River and see help me find my perfect forever home, just remember I can’t be around any cats.

Meet Rozy

Hello, I’m Rozy and I’m 13 years old. I was picked up as a stray but no one came back to pick me up. I’m in very good shape for an old gal and I can still play for a long time. The only thing I love more than playing is snuggling up on the couch.

Once you come in the door, I’ll be right there greeting you and asking how your day went. Come see me and see why I am the best snuggler for wintertime and help me find my real forever home.

Meet Sunshine

Hello there, my name is Sunshine and I radiate happiness. My old family named me well because where I go I light up the room. I love dogs and kids, but I don’t like other cats because they steal my spotlight.

I’m a talkative guy who likes to be included in whatever you are doing. Watching TV, reading books or playing games, I’ll be right by your side supporting you. Stop by the Green River animal shelter and see why they call me Sunshine.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.