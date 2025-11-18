Adorable Adoptables: Luna, Willie, Gauge

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Luna

Hi there! My name is Luna and I’m a six-year-old black German Shepard. I’m great with kids, dogs, and even cats! I’m great on a leash, house and crate trained and can be left alone without destroying anything. I know Spanish and English commands for sit and shake. I’m a total lovebug and deserve a loving forever home.

I have my five-way vaccines but need a rabies booster and come with a voucher that will cover the cost of my spay. Come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and she how friendly I am.

Meet Willie

Hi there, my name is Willie! I’m 11 months old and I’m just full of energy. I love other dogs and kids, but I haven’t met any cats yet. I’m almost fully potty trained, I just need a few extra breaks. I’m a favorite at the shelter because of my easy-going personality and my loving nature. I still have tons of energy and love to play and snuggle afterwards.

I got my first five-way vaccine and was neutered recently. If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Green River and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Gauge

Hello, my name is Gauge and I’m a five-year-old Labrador Retriever. I’m super sweet, loyal, and looking for a new home without chickens. I love other dogs, kids, and cats, I just can’t get along with chickens. I’m house trained, I ring a bell to let you know when I need to go out, crate trained, and even dabbled in a little bird hunting.

I would love a home where I can be the best snuggle buddy ever. If you want to come get to know me better and help me find my forever home, come visit me in Green River.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.