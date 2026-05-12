Adorable Adoptables: Maggie, Obie, Maize

Maggie

Hello there, I’m Maggie and I’m the sweetest five-year-old girl you’ll ever meet. I was surrendered along with my brother Obie through no fault of our own. I’m hoping to have a fresh start in my forever home. I do great with other people and love attention, although I’m a little shy at first. I would make the best companion who would shower you in love and affection.

I also do will with other dogs and cats and would do great in a multi-pet household. If you’re looking for a dog ready to bring you joy, companionship and lots of cuddles, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.