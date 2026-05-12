Adorable Adoptables: Maggie, Obie, Maize

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Maggie
Hello there, I’m Maggie and I’m the sweetest five-year-old girl you’ll ever meet. I was surrendered along with my brother Obie through no fault of our own. I’m hoping to have a fresh start in my forever home. I do great with other people and love attention, although I’m a little shy at first. I would make the best companion who would shower you in love and affection.
I also do will with other dogs and cats and would do great in a multi-pet household. If you’re looking for a dog ready to bring you joy, companionship and lots of cuddles, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Obie
Hi there! I’m Obie, a five-year-old mixed breed boy ready to find his forever home. I came in the shelter with my sister, Maggie and have the same story. Just like my sister, I do great with other dogs, cats and kids. I also love being around people and showing my affection.
If you’re looking for a kind-hearted companion who’s already proven to be a great family dog, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Maize
Hi there, I’m Maize, a six-year old mastiff-mix looking for her forever home. I was surrendered through no fault of my own and now I’m hoping to find a loving family to give me the second chance I deserve. I lived in a home with another dog but I need to be separated during feeding time due to food aggression, so a family experienced with managing mealtime routines would be best. Despite the changes in my life, I remain incredibly friendly, loving and people oriented.
I’m already spayed and vaccinated, so if you are looking for a big dog with lots of love to give, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my perfect forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions