Adorable Adoptables: Marley, Lulu, and Raz

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Marley

Hi there my name is Marley and I’m a six year old labrador retriever. I’m a sweet old lady that’s in the shelter due to unfortunate choices my old owner made. I’m house trained, friendly, love kids, and up to date on my vaccinations.

I’m very patient and would do great in a home with children and other dogs. I haven’t met any cats so I don’t know if I would get along with them. Come meet me in person at the Green River and see how sweet, friendly, and well trained I am.

Meet Lulu

Hi there, my name is Lulu and I am a eight month old border collie blood hound mix. I’m full of energy and love and can’t wait to find my forever home. I love to play with other dogs but I can’t live with cats. I am a little shy at first but give me a few treats and I’ll be your best friend forever.

I am still a puppy so I love to chew on things and my foster family says I am nearly potty trained! I have excellent recall and even know how to sit. If you adopt me you’ll get a voucher to help cover the cost of getting me spayed. Come visit me in Green River and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Raz

Hello, my name is Raz and I’m a ten year old Australian shepherd mix. My owner ended up in the hospital and I need a new home. I came from a great home and I’m well behaved and trained. Even though I’m an old man, I still have lots of energy left.

I’m used to rural living but living in town could be a great new adventure for me. They don’t know how I do with other dogs, cats, and kids, but the nice people at the shelter will do tests for you. Don’t worry about my age, I still have lots of love to give. Come visit me in Green River and see how sweet I am.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 if you have any questions.