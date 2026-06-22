Adorable Adoptables: Maud, Orion and Reef

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Maud
Hello there! I’m Maud, an eight-year-old girl ready to find a home where I can spend the rest of my golden years. I’m know what I want in life: a cozy blanket, plenty of snuggles and relaxing with my human as we watch our favorite movies. I’m gentle, low-key and appreciate the simple comforts and companionship of my people. I’m a little shy at first so I will require a meet and greet with any potential canine housemates.
I’m still working on remembering that bathroom time happens outside, but I’m making great progress and should improve once I have a consistent routine. If you’re looking for a sweet, easy going companion to share your couch with, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Orion
Hello! I’m Orion, a three-year-old boy will an unknown past but a bright future. I full of life and always ready for fun. Whether its playing fetch, swimming or spending time with other dogs, I always jump in. I approach every day with enthusiasm and a wagging tail. From hiking trails to backyard games, I’m ready to be your loyal companion wherever your journey takes you.
All I need now is for the stars to align and for the right family to see how special I am. If you’re ready for a dog with a heart the size of the night sky, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Reef
Hola, I’m Reef and I’m five-month-old puppy. I’m the embodiment of everything people like about puppies. I’m playful, curious and always ready for my next adventure. I would love to live in a house with other dogs to teach me the ropes of being a well mannered adult. I would benefit from consistent training, patience and plenty of positive reenforcement as I work on my manners. With the right guidance, I know I’ll become a loyal and wonderful companion.
If you’re looking for a fun loving pup and ready to invest the time and love to help me thrive, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.