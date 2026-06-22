Adorable Adoptables: Maud, Orion and Reef

Maud

Hello there! I’m Maud, an eight-year-old girl ready to find a home where I can spend the rest of my golden years. I’m know what I want in life: a cozy blanket, plenty of snuggles and relaxing with my human as we watch our favorite movies. I’m gentle, low-key and appreciate the simple comforts and companionship of my people. I’m a little shy at first so I will require a meet and greet with any potential canine housemates.

I’m still working on remembering that bathroom time happens outside, but I’m making great progress and should improve once I have a consistent routine. If you’re looking for a sweet, easy going companion to share your couch with, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.