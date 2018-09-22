Adorable Adoptables: Milo, Bandit, & Gizmo

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Animal Control in Rock Springs. You know you want one of these precious kitties.

Milo the Cat

Hi there! My name is Milo. I’m about 7-months-old. I am a male domestic long hair. I love other cats, and I’m pretty chill with dogs. Sweet and cuddly- those are two words that describe my personality. I’m good with all ages of people. I’m just a people kitty. I’m neutered and up to date on my shots, so I’m ready to come home to my new family!

Bandit the Cat

Hello! I’m Bandit. I am a 1 1/2 year old male cat, and I’m neutered and up to date on all my shots. I’m very sweet boy and I like other cats. I also don’t mind dogs. My fur is extremely soft– perfect for petting, but I need to be brushed often so it doesn’t get tangled. I’m chill, friendly, and social, and I can’t wait to meet you!

Gizmo the Cat

Hey! I’m Gizmo, a two-year-old male cat. I love to be petted, but I’m very shy. Though I like affection, I’m not big on cuddling. I’m very sweet, but I’m your classic scaredy cat. If you take me home, I’m likely to hide under the bed and rarely come out. I would be perfect as a barn cat or a shop cat.

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

