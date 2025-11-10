Adorable Adoptables: Misty, Sampson, Hailey

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Misty

Hi there, my name is Misty and I was found on the side of the interstate as a stray, but no one came to get me. Even though I came from a rough situation, I’ve shown how sweet I am. I love to play and love people. I’m only one year old so I have tons of energy.

I’m fully vaccinated and spayed and would love a home where I can wiggle my way into your heart. Come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

Meet Sampson

Hi there, my name is Sampson and I’m a one-year-old puppy just full of energy. Not much is known about me; I just came to the shelter recently. I do know that I’m great with kids and other dogs. My favorite thing to do is play with my toys and fetch.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Rock Springs and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Hailey

Hello, my name is Hailey and I’m a typical herding dog. I love the outdoors and doing what I was born to do, herding. I need a family that knows about herding dogs and what they are getting into with me. I’m super smart and get into mischief if I’m bored. I love kids, but I should be around older children.

I would love a home where I can run as much as I want but I need to be the only animal there. If you want to come get to know me better and help me find my forever home, come visit me in Rock Springs.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.