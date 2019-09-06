Adorable Adoptables: Nala, Cinder, & Malakai

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we will highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society north of Rock Springs. You know you want one of these precious kitties.

Nala the Cat

Hi there! My name is Nala. I’m about 5 months old, and I have been at the Red Desert Humane Society since June. I am a female domestic short hair. I love other cats, and I’m pretty good around dogs too. Sweet and friendly- those are two words that describe my personality. I love people of all ages, and I’m photogenic too! I’m pretty new to this world and would love to be part of a nice home and family!

Cinder the Cat

Hello! I’m Cinder. Unlike my sister Nala above, I’m not so sure about this fluffy stuff! Nala and I came from the same litter, so I’m also 5 months old and have been at the Red Desert Humane Society since June. I’m a male short hair and up to date on all my shots. I’m a very sweet boy and I like other cats. I also don’t mind dogs. I’m a very warm kitty and love to be petted. I’m chill, friendly, and social, and I just need a good home and family to take care of me!

Malakai the Cat

Hey! I’m Malakai, a two-year-old male cat. I’m a long-haired, two-year-old and I love to be petted. I have also been neutered and declawed, and I’m great around other cats. But not too crazy about dogs. I’m great around people of all ages, and I’m up-to-date with all of my shots. Now I just need a home! I can’t wait to meet you!

How to Adopt

Stop by Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call the Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.

Don’t forget….you can get your new pets vaccinated at Mountainaire Animal Clinic!

