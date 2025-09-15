Adorable Adoptables: Noila, Abigail, and Goliath

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Noila

Hi there, my name is Nolia! I have a spark in my eye and a heart full of love. I’m a sassy sweetheart when it comes to other cats and I make my boundaries known. Once the rules are set, I get along great.

With humans, I’m not shy at all. I’m affectionate, curious and playful. I will confidently strut up to you and demand to cuddle. I’ll be sure to bring lively energy to any room. Come see how sassy I am!

Meet Abigail

Hello, I’m Abigail and I love exploring my surroundings. After I move into a new home, I love to take a few days and explore every inch of where I will be staying. After a couple of days of adjustment, I’ll become a true love bug.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I don’t mind other cats, I won’t be best friends with them right away, but after some time I’ll warm up to them. I do not like dogs at all! They scare me and I can’t live with them. Give me a chance to get to know you and show you how adventurous I am.

Meet Goliath

Hello there, my name is Goliath and I’m a mellow guy. Despite my large size, I’m very shy and love gentle affection. I keep to myself in the shelter, chill in my tower and observe everyone else. Once I feel safe with somebody, I will snuggle and be the most loyal companion ever.

I would love a home where everyone is as laidback as me. A quiet house where I’m slowly introduced to the other pets would be the best. Come chill with me at the shelter and see if you can match my vibes.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.