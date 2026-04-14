Adorable Adoptables: Oswald and Phoebe

Phoebe

Howdy, I’m Phoebe and I’m the only dog available for adoption at the Green River Animal Shelter. I’m a senior pitbull terrier mix, but you would never know my age by the way I act. I will sit, lay down, do great on a leash and will snuggle with you all day long. When I’m not snuggling, I love to play with squeaky toys until I need a nap. I do well with children and cats. The shelter was told I don’t do well with other un-spayed females, but I do well with any other dogs.

If you want to help a sweet senior dog with a lively personality, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.