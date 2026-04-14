Adorable Adoptables: Oswald and Phoebe

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at the Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Phoebe
Howdy, I’m Phoebe and I’m the only dog available for adoption at the Green River Animal Shelter. I’m a senior pitbull terrier mix, but you would never know my age by the way I act. I will sit, lay down, do great on a leash and will snuggle with you all day long. When I’m not snuggling, I love to play with squeaky toys until I need a nap. I do well with children and cats. The shelter was told I don’t do well with other un-spayed females, but I do well with any other dogs.
If you want to help a sweet senior dog with a lively personality, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Oswald
Hello there, I’m Oswald and I’m the only cat available for adoption at the Green River Animal Shelter. I was a stray cat but had a lot of family’s looking after me. I’m a very curious cat and don’t like to sit still for to long. I would to find a forever home where I can explore and snuggle with my humans all day long.
I’m neutered, just had my 3-way vaccine, but will need a booster on rabies. If you want a cat with an inquisitive personality, come visit me in the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find a forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Shelter at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions