Adorable Adoptables: Petey, Sylvie and Alta

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at the Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Petey
Hello there! I’m Petey, a four-month-old mixed breed puppy who’s ready to play. I’m very high energy and love to bounce around all day long. I’m ready to find a home where I can be as active as I want and snuggle once I get all my energy out. I am a little afraid of other dogs so a slow introduction would be best. I’ve done great with kids but I haven’t met any cats yet.
If you’re looking for a puppy with lots of pep in their step and a loving personality, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.
Sylvie
Hello! I’m Sylvie, a seven-year-old gal looking for a relaxed lifestyle where I can go on small walks, lounge in the sun and be with my human. I’m a little shy at first, but with a little time I become very loving and affectionate. I would prefer a home without small children. I get a little growly with other dogs and want my own space, so I will need to be the only dog or go to a home with a respectful canine friend.
If you are looking for a calm, loving, senior dog, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society today!
Alta
Hi there! I’m Alta, a two-year-old girl and an absolute lovebug. I came from a shelter in Utah and I’m hoping to find a home here. I’m also a little shy at first, but within a few minutes I’ll warm up to you. I’ve been pretty stressed at the shelter and love to go to a foster home. I’ve done well with other dogs but I haven’t met any kids or cats yet.
I’m spayed, vaccinated and microchipped so come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me become the best dog I know I can be.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.