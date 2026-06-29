Adorable Adoptables: Petey, Sylvie and Alta

Petey

Hello there! I’m Petey, a four-month-old mixed breed puppy who’s ready to play. I’m very high energy and love to bounce around all day long. I’m ready to find a home where I can be as active as I want and snuggle once I get all my energy out. I am a little afraid of other dogs so a slow introduction would be best. I’ve done great with kids but I haven’t met any cats yet.

If you’re looking for a puppy with lots of pep in their step and a loving personality, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.