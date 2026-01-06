Adorable Adoptables: Pippi, Roxy and Rook

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.

Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Rook

Hi there my name is Rook and I’m a one year old stray that just made my way to the animal shelter. I make sure to let everyone I meet know that I love treats and head scratches. Not to much is not about me since I just got to the shelter, but everyone says I’m very sweet and kind.

I’m just a young boy looking for a forever home. My past is a mystery but I know my future will be bright and if you want to be part of my future, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

Meet Roxy

Hey there! I’m Roxy, a 19 week old girl ready for new adventures. I’m still a puppy so I will need some training, but I do know how to sit for a treat! I just came to the shelter recently so not to much is known about me yet. They do know that I do ok with other dogs.

If your looking for a new adventure buddy and up to the challenge of training a puppy, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.

Meet Pippi

Hello there my name is Pippi, and I’m your typical six month old puppy. I love to run and play all day long. I’m so full of energy that sometimes I forget my manners and have to be reminded about them. I also just came into the shelter so not to much is known about me.

If your up to the challenge of raising a high energy puppy, come visit me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.