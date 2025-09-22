Adorable Adoptables: Ranger, Mazie, Dudley

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Mazie

Hi there my name is Mazie, and I’m a one year old Border Collie. I was a stray so I’m a little shy at first. Don’t worry, after a few minutes of getting to know you, I’m a total lovebug. Sometimes I think I’m a lap dog and cuddle you on the couch. I love being outside and running to my hearts content just as much as I like napping on the couch with you.

I would love a home with an active family, I need a lot of space to play and exercise. I would love to live with another dog too! I’m spayed, fully vaccinated, and ready for a forever home.

Meet Ranger

Hello, I’m Ranger and I’m a two-year-old chocolate lab just full of energy. I love everything and everybody, but I love treats the most. After I’m done playing, I love nothing more than snuggling in my bed and taking a long nap.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I would love a home with other dogs to play with. I love being outside and getting dirty. I am fully vaccinated and neutered, so please come visit me and take me to my forever home.

Meet Dudley

Meow there I’m Dudley and I’m ready to cast a spell on you. I’m a seven year old girl who was surrendered because my owners developed allergies. I came to the shelter with my brother Hedwig, but it is time for us to go our separate ways.

I’m a sweetheart looking for a calm, cozy environment. I love nothing more than laying in a soft bed and watching TV with my humans. If you think you can give me a peaceful forever home, come visit me.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.