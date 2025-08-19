Adorable Adoptables: Raven, Azalea, and Goliath

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Control. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Raven

Meow! My name is Raven, and I’m a sweet little girl who loves to play. I arrived at the shelter a few months ago, and honestly, things didn’t look good. Everyone thought I wouldn’t make it through the night, but I’m a strong little cat, and I surprised them all! I’ve been staying with a foster family, and I’ve met lots of tiny humans, friendly dogs, and even other cats. Now, all I want is a family to call my very own. I promise to give lots of purrs and head nudges!

Meet Azalea

Last year, I found myself in a strange place, a shelter, with my precious kittens. I poured all my love into raising them, watching them grow strong. When they found their forever homes, I thought my turn had come. I believed I had found my perfect family, a warm bed, and endless purrs, but one day I slipped out of the house, and they never came back for me. My heart ached with confusion and loneliness.

Now, I’m back here, hoping for another chance. I dream of a home where I can be the only pet, showering my human with all the affection I have to give. I promise to be the most devoted companion, to rub against your legs and purr you to sleep. All I ask for is a safe haven, a place where I’ll be cherished and kept inside, away from the dangers of the world. Will you be the one to finally stick with me, to give me the loving home I desperately long for?

Meet Goliath

My name may be Goliath, but I’m nothing but a soft, sweet soul. My humans moved away and left me and my housemate behind. I’ve been quietly waiting for someone to see all the love I still have to give. Despite the rough start, I remain gentle, affectionate, and hopeful. I thrive on kindness, cozy spaces, and quiet companionship. I’d love a forever home where I’ll never be forgotten again—a place where I can curl my super fat and fluffy body near you, feel safe, and be cherished like I deserve. If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a tender heart and a resilient spirit, I’m ready to fill your home with love.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Control to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.

