Adorable Adoptables: Rio, Ollie, Jessie May

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Rio

Hi there my name is Rio and I’m a six month old mixed breed puppy and I’m the total package. Sweet, smart, and adorably goofy, I’m bursting with charm. Whether I’m showing off the latest trick I’ve learned or just being my goofy self, I’m guaranteed to make you smile.

I do great with other dogs, but I haven’t met any cats yet. I can be a little shy at first but give me a little patience and positive reinforcement and I’ll warm right up to you. Come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society and see how friendly I am.

Meet Ollie

Hi there, my name is Ollie and I’m a 1.5 year old Border Collie and Australian Shepherd mix who is always ready for an adventure. I have tons of energy to go on hikes, runs, or any type of exercise. I’m kennel trained and can use a doggy door. I have pretty good manners but I could always learn more. They say I’m really smart and can get into trouble if I’m bored, so I always need to be kept busy doing something.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I would love a family with another dog to play with and a cat-free house would be best. A family that knows about training smart and active breeds like me would work the best. If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Red Desert Humane Society and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Jessie May

Hello, my name is Jessie May and I’m also a six month old puppy bursting with energy and joy. I would love a family that can take me running and hiking and keep me active. My happy go lucky spirit makes everyday feel like an adventure. I’m still learning my manners, so a family that can give me guidance would be the best.

I do great with other dogs but, I haven’t met any cats or children yet. If you want to come get to know me better and help me find my forever home, come visit me at the Red Desert Humane Society.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.