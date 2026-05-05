Adorable Adoptables: Rusty, Oswald, and Tatters

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Green River Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Rusty
How do you do? My name is Rusty and I’m a seven-year-old male domestic long hair. I’m was surrendered to the shelter because my mom could not take care of me anymore. Don’t let that fool you, I’m a gentleman at heart. I love a nice quiet environment where I can be the center of attention and get all the love from my human.
If you are looking for a cool, calm and collected cat, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Oswald
Hi there! I’m Oswald and I’m two or three years old. I love attention from people and treats. I love to be outside, but don’t let me trick you! I need to be an inside cat and I’ll try to convince you otherwise. Despite what I think, I’ll survive indoors.
I’m neutered and up to date on all my shots. If your looking for a lovable cat, who stays inside, come meet me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Tatters
Hi there, I’m Tatters. I’m very friendly and have the typical orange cat personality. I’m a little lazy, but I’ll go crazy trying to catch a laser and snack on some treats. I just came to the shelter so they don’t know to much about me, but they know I’m good with other cats, dogs and even kids.
If you want a cat with a goofy personality, I’m your orange cat. Come visit me and help me find my forever home where I can be as silly as I want.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Green River Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Green River Animal Control at (307) 872-0570 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions