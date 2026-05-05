Adorable Adoptables: Rusty, Oswald, and Tatters

Rusty

How do you do? My name is Rusty and I’m a seven-year-old male domestic long hair. I’m was surrendered to the shelter because my mom could not take care of me anymore. Don’t let that fool you, I’m a gentleman at heart. I love a nice quiet environment where I can be the center of attention and get all the love from my human.

If you are looking for a cool, calm and collected cat, come visit me at the Green River Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.