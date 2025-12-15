Adorable Adoptables: Sable, Wendy, Sampson

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Red Desert Humane Society. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Sable

Hi there, my name is Sable and I’m a two year old tories shell cat with a big personality and an even bigger heart. I love to chat with my humans while getting tons of pets. I got a little sass mixed with my sweetness and I’m not afraid to let you know when I’ve had enough attention. I like to play a little rough so a home with older kids who understand my signals would be ideal.

If you’re looking for a companion who will shower you with affection, I’m ready to be your loyal sidekick. I do ok with other cats, it just takes some time for me to warm up. If you want to help me find a forever home, come visit me at Red Desert Humane Society.

Meet Wendy

Hi there, my name is Wendy and I’m a ninth month old tuxedo cat. Not a lot is known about me, but I’m very sweet after you get to know me. I’m very shy at first and it will take a while to warm up to you, but after I do, I’m an total lovebug.

I’ve done really well with the other cats in the shelter and made friends quick. Come get to know me better at Red Desert Humane Society and help me find my forever home.

Meet Sampson

Hi there, my name is Sampson and I’m a one-year-old puppy just full of energy. I love going on long walks, playing with toys, and any type of exercise. I’m great with kids and other dogs. I am up to date on my vaccines and neutered. My favorite thing to do is play with my toys and fetch.

If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me at Red Desert Humane Society and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

How to Adopt

Stop by the Red Desert Humane Society to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Red Desert Humane Society at (307) 362-1636 if you have any questions.