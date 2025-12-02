Adorable Adoptables: Sampson, Cow, Nala

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County Animal Shelter.

Each week, we highlight Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters, sponsored by Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

This week, we are highlighting pets at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.

Meet Sampson

Hi there, my name is Sampson and I’m a one-year-old puppy just full of energy. I love going on long walks, playing with toys, and any type of exercise. I’m great with kids and other dogs. I am up to date on my vaccines and neutered. My favorite thing to do is play with my toys and fetch.

If you’re looking for a young pup with lots of energy to play come visit me in Rock Springs and see if you can help me find my perfect forever home.

Meet Cow

Hi there, my name is Cow and I’m a one year old Tuxedo cat. I was just recently spayed and vaccinated so I’m ready for a forever home. I’m very talkative and will hold conversations with anyone willing to talk to me. I absolutely love treats, I’ll do anything for them.

If your looking for a talkative lovebug who loves attention, come visit me at the Rock Springs animal shelter and help me find my forever home.

Meet Nala

Hello, my name is Nala and I’m a nine year old Domestic Short Hair with tortoiseshell fur. I may be getting older, but I still love attention. I’m a little shy at first but it barely takes any time for me to warm up to you and be your snuggle buddy. I do fine with other cats but I would love a home where I’m the center of attention.

I’m spayed and my front declawed. If you are looking for a very sweet, calm, and loving cat, come see me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter

How to Adopt

Stop by the Rock Spring Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.

Call Rock Spring Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 if you have any questions.