Adorable Adoptables: Sassy and Prim, Tatiana, and Viola

Sassy and Prim

Hello there, we are Sassy and Prim and we come as a package deal. We are looking for a forever home that can take a bonded pair of cats. Sassy has long hair and loves the little luxuries in life like soft beds, delicious treats and spending time with her people. Prim has short hair and loves to spend her time getting attention from her people. She loves to remind people the sometimes the best therapy is a purring friend curled up right beside you.

If you are looking for a pair of loving and well behaved cats, look no further and visit us at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.