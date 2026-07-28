Adorable Adoptables: Sassy and Prim, Tatiana, and Viola

Your next fuzzy family member could be at a Sweetwater County animal shelter.
Each week, we highlight the Pets of the Week currently available at local shelters.
This week, we are highlighting pets at Rock Springs Animal Shelter. It’s the perfect time to add a member to your forever family.
Sassy and Prim
Hello there, we are Sassy and Prim and we come as a package deal. We are looking for a forever home that can take a bonded pair of cats. Sassy has long hair and loves the little luxuries in life like soft beds, delicious treats and spending time with her people. Prim has short hair and loves to spend her time getting attention from her people. She loves to remind people the sometimes the best therapy is a purring friend curled up right beside you.
If you are looking for a pair of loving and well behaved cats, look no further and visit us at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter.
Tatiana
Hi there! I’m Tatiana, a one-year-old girl ready to find my forever home. I’m the sweetest girl that gets along with everyone and lives other dogs. I’m always happy, full of love and ready to give out hugs. I’m always ready for an adventure, especially in the water.
I’m up to date on all my vaccines, spayed and weigh about 40 pounds. If your looking for a dog who will always be by your side, come visist me at the Rock Springs Animal Shelter and help me find my forever home.
Viola
Hello there, I am Viola, a roughly one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler girl. I have an amazing personality to match my good looks. I love attention and enjoy spending time with people. I would love an active family that takes me on walks, hikes and other adventures. After a good walk, I love to sit by your side and relax.
I’m spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, all I need is someone willing to give me a forever home.
How to Adopt
Stop by the Rock Springs Animal Shelter to check out these and other animals looking for their forever home.
Call Rock Springs Animal Control at (307) 352-1455 to set up an appointment or if you have any questions.